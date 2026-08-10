Seoul launches bathhouse-themed night run

On sweltering summer evenings in Korea, city dwellers traditionally seek refuge inside air-conditioned sanctuaries or steam-filled public bathhouses, unwinding over chilled drinks after a long day. This month, municipal planners are taking that beloved bathhouse culture outdoors, pairing the nation’s passion for relaxation with its rapidly growing urban running movement.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday the debut of its new waterfront night-running series, kicking off Aug. 28 with the Yangjaecheon Moonlight Night Run. Organized in partnership with the city's official 7979 Seoul Running Crew, the event invites 300 participants to complete a 5.8-kilometer route along the tree-lined Yangjae and Yeoui streams in southern Seoul.

What sets the event apart is its playful immersion into Korean sauna culture.

Running enthusiasts will navigate the riverside course equipped with bathhouse-themed paraphernalia, including mini towel-folded "sheep-head" headbands and wristband locker keys. The initiative is designed to offer a lighthearted, social fitness experience while celebrating the city's scenic waterfronts after dark.

Beyond promoting public health, municipal leaders are leveraging the event to stimulate local commercial districts. Finished runners will receive local business vouchers redeemable along the popular Yangjae Stream cafe street and adjacent dining alleys. The city is also launching a photo competition during the event, encouraging participants to share creative snapshots online in exchange for additional commercial coupons.

"The Yangjaecheon Moonlight Night Run is designed so citizens can experience both healthy leisure and local commercial districts while running through Seoul's beautiful nighttime waterfront spaces," said Cho Sung-ho, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Tourism and Sports Bureau. "We will continue to expand a variety of programs so that many citizens can enjoy healthy recreational sports in the evening."

Safety remains a priority for the nighttime event. Organizers will stagger group departures, deploying experienced pacers and certified medical runners along the course to manage crowd density and handle emergencies.

Pre-registration opens Tuesday afternoon on the city's public service portal and the Dongma Club running platform on a first-come, first-served basis. If successful, city officials plan to expand the night-run series across other riverfront parks, integrating evening athletics, urban tourism and local commerce into a permanent fixture of Seoul's nightlife.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.