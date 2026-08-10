Int'l writers' festival to kick off in Seoul next month

An annual literary festival bringing together writers from Korea and abroad will take place next month, with participants set to navigate the role of human values and literature amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, organizers said Monday.

The event will take place at Ara Art Center in central Seoul from Sept. 11-16, with 24 renowned writers set to take part, according to the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI Korea).

Under the theme "Who Are We," some 20 programs — including talks between authors, graphic novel artists, translators and readers — will take place through both online and in-person sessions.

Renowned Korean writer Kim Ae-ran and Chilean novelist Benjamin Labatut will headline the opening session titled "We Are Someone."

Also set to attend the event are Korean writers Lee Seung-u, Moon Ji-hyuck and Yeh So-yeon as well as Taiwanese novelist Chen Xue, Canadian poet Emily Jungmin Yoon and Japanese novelist Keiichiro Hirano, according to the organizers.