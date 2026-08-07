The Seoul Facilities Corp. said Friday it will run a series of summer events for residents from Aug. 8-23, ranging from underground busking performances to a movie night at Gocheok Sky Dome and free water play for children.

At the Jamsil underground shopping center, artists from independent label Fever Lab will perform Aug. 8 starting at 1 p.m., with another lineup taking the stage from 4 p.m.

Performance spaces at the Jamsil and Hoehyeon underground shopping centers can be booked free of charge on the second Saturday of each month through the city's public reservation site.

Nearby, two gallery spaces near Euljiro will also host public-interest exhibitions, including one featuring art therapy works by dementia patients from Seoul Seobuk Hospital.

On Aug. 14, the corporation will hold its fourth annual outdoor movie night at Gocheok Sky Dome, Korea's first domed baseball stadium, themed "Dome on a Summer Night."

Held in partnership with the Seoul Art Book Repository, the free event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and will open up the stadium's field and locker rooms to visitors, along with a pop-up outdoor library. A film music band and circus performance will precede a screening of the animated film "Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights" on the stadium's video board.

At Seoul Children's Grand Park, the Water Garden play area — featuring a floor fountain and a stream-style wading pool — will run free of charge through Aug. 23, open 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. It will be closed on Mondays.

The park is also hosting an Animal School program on wildlife facts through Aug. 15 for children ages 7 through elementary school, along with eco-education classes, including a Korean flag-making session on Aug. 15 and handkerchief dyeing on Aug. 16. A separate water play event with mist tunnels, slides and water gun games runs Aug. 8 at the park's artificial turf field.

“We prepared a diverse lineup of events — from underground shopping mall busking and art exhibits to movie screenings at Gocheok Sky Dome and water play programs at Children’s Grand Park — so citizens can enjoy both culture and relaxation despite the oppressive summer heat,” said Han Kook-young, chairman of Seoul Facilities Corp. “We will continue to introduce meaningful cultural programs that citizens can directly participate in and enjoy.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.