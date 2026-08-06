Seoul museum to mark Liberation Day with youth orchestra concert, family activities

To mark the anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945, the Seoul Urban Life Museum will host a dynamic cultural festival on Aug. 15.

Running from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Culture Flows Through the Museum festival offers residents and visitors an engaging mix of classical music performances and hands-on family activities centered around the historic national holiday.

The festival’s centerpiece is an afternoon concert by the Nowon District Youth Symphony Orchestra, set to begin at 3 p.m. The youth ensemble will perform a carefully curated repertoire designed to match the solemn and triumphant spirit of Liberation Day, including Ferdinand David’s expressive "Trombone Concerto" and Giuseppe Verdi’s stirring "Song of Victory." Founded in 1997 and managed by the Nowon Cultural Foundation, the orchestra consists of talented local teenagers and has grown into a cornerstone of the district’s vibrant performing arts scene.

This year marks the third consecutive annual collaboration between the museum and the Nowon Cultural Foundation, a partnership established in 2024 to bring high-quality orchestral music into civic, community spaces.

Alongside the musical program, family-friendly activities will kick off at 1 p.m. Visitors can create eco-friendly tote bags or design custom keychains featuring the Taegeukgi (Korea’s national flag). Families can also participate in the Mini Olympics, a series of interactive team-based games designed for parents and children.

"This event carries great significance in that it reflects our ongoing collaboration with local cultural organizations, such as the Nowon Cultural Foundation, to enrich our community’s cultural life," said Choi Hyeong-soo, director of the Seoul Urban Life Museum.

Located in Nowon District in northeastern Seoul, the Seoul Urban Life Museum opened in September 2019 as a branch of the Seoul Museum of History. It is dedicated to showcasing the daily lives, memories and modern history of Seoul residents from the postwar era to the present day.

All Liberation Day festival activities and concert admissions are free of charge. Entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis with same-day registration at the venue.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.