Seoul turns city landmarks into open-air movie theaters for summer nights

Seoul is transforming the walls of a landmark performing arts center and the underside of a bridge over the Han River into free outdoor movie theaters, betting that unusual venues will draw residents into the city's growing nighttime cultural scene.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that it will host two outdoor cinema programs using its media art exhibition platforms at Gwanghwamun and Nodeul Island.

The first event, "Sejong Courtyard Cinema," is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Atelier Gwanghwa, where the exterior wall of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts will serve as a giant movie screen.

The featured film will be the family animation "Little Amelie."

The city said 60 people, including 50 selected through advance registration and 10 admitted on-site, will be able to watch the film while relaxing on beanbag chairs and enjoying light refreshments.

Social media events, satisfaction surveys and prize drawings will also be held during the evening.

The second program, "Riverside Mosquito Net Cinema," will be held Aug. 15 and 16 beneath Hangang Bridge at Atelier Nodeul on Nodeul Island.

The venue will feature 20 large mosquito nets, each accommodating up to four people, allowing visitors to watch movies while enjoying views of the Han River.

Participants will also receive silent headphones designed to create a more immersive viewing experience without disturbing the surrounding environment.

Family-friendly animated films will be screened, with "Trolls Band Together" scheduled for Aug. 15 and "Sing 2" on Aug. 16.

The city will select 20 teams of up to four people for each screening through applications submitted on the Media Art Seoul Instagram account.

Seoul said the pilot program is intended to expand the use of its media art exhibition platforms beyond digital art installations into multipurpose cultural venues for films, performances and public events.

"The program was created so citizens can experience summer nights in a new way at two of Seoul's best-known landmarks, Gwanghwamun Square and the Han River," said Choi In-gyu, director general of the city's Design Policy Office.

"We will expand year-round cultural programs using these media art platforms based on the results of this pilot project," Choi said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.