Battleships, bubbles and beats: Seoul's coolest summer splash is back

Where else in the world can you dodge water cannon blasts, slide down a 20-foot inflatable chute and tour a decommissioned 1,900-ton naval frigate all in the same afternoon?

This Saturday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is hosting the second annual Seoul Battleship Water Picnic, turning Mangwon Hangang Park into a massive, wet-and-wild summer playground. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the single-day extravaganza offers an unbeatable deal for locals and travelers alike: a full day of aquatic madness and naval history for just 1,000 won ($0.75).

Designed for all ages, the festival splits its splash zones into age-appropriate pools and slides, keeping toddlers, grade schoolers and brave adults in their own fun zones. Safety guards will be stationed throughout the grounds, ensuring parents can kick back while kids tackle the towering 4-meter and 6-meter water slides, fountain tunnels, water cannons and spinning water-roller tubes.

The highlight of the afternoon hits at 2:30 p.m. with the high-stakes Seoul Battleship vs. Chamsuri Water Gun Showdown. Armed with personal water pistols, opposing teams will blast water into giant tanks to float ball-pit spheres out the top — a chaotic, hilarious test of precision and horsepower.

The energy stays high throughout the day with live EDM sets framing the schedule, kicking off at 11 a.m. and peaking during an afternoon citizen busking session. Families can also dive into pool games, underwater treasure hunts, and giant ball-hoop basketball. The festival wraps up at 4:30 p.m. with a spectacular final blast from foam cannons, burying the crowd in a snowy blanket of suds.

When it's time to dry off, visitors can step aboard three real retired naval vessels anchored along the Han River: the Seoul Battleship, a Chamsuri-class patrol boat and a Dolphin-class submarine. Retired Navy captains will lead docent tours at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., offering rare behind-the-scenes insights into life at sea.

"We created a richer lineup this year so families and friends can beat the heat and build unique summer memories," said Park Jin-young, head of Seoul's Future Hangang Office.

No advance tickets are required. Just grab a towel, bring a water gun and head down to Seoul Battleship Park near the Mangwon Han River Bus Terminal for the ultimate summer escape in Korea's capital.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.