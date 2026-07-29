Yoido Full Gospel Church to host 35th Overseas Chinese Conference in Korea

Yoido Full Gospel Church will host the 35th Overseas Chinese Conference in Korea (OCCK), bringing together around 3,000 Chinese-speaking pastors and believers from across the globe to foster spiritual revival and strengthen global mission work.

The five-day event, running from Aug. 3-7, will take place across three key venues including the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, the Osanri Choi Ja-sil Memorial Fasting Prayer Mountain and the Yeongsan Training Center, both in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Organized by the headquarters of the OCCK and managed by the Church Growth Worldwide, the gathering has drawn participants from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Malaysia and other regions worldwide.

Throughout the conference, attendees will participate in various programs centered on sermons, Holy Spirit revival assemblies, prayer sessions and fellowship.

Marking its 35th edition this year, the annual conference serves as a flagship international mission project. It has played a vital role in connecting the Korean church with the global Chinese-speaking Christian community, contributing significantly to evangelization across Asia.

Yoido Full Gospel Church keeps following the mission and spirit started by its late founder, Rev. Cho Yong-gi. The church acts as a spiritual bridge by sharing a tradition focused on prayer and faith renewal with international delegates.

Lee Young-hoon, senior pastor of Yoido Full Gospel Church, expressed a warm welcome to all participants attending this milestone gathering.

"I extend my heartfelt welcome to the pastors and believers from the global Chinese community attending the 35th Overseas Chinese Conference in Korea," Lee said. "I hope this conference becomes a precious time for everyone to renew their faith through the grace of God's word and the Holy Spirit, while confirming the mission entrusted to us."

The pastor emphasized the importance of unified mission efforts across borders.

"I hope all attendees will be boldly used as witnesses of the Gospel in their homes, churches and ministry fields," Lee said.

The church added it will keep working together with global Chinese churches to spread the Gospel and help people grow in faith.