Seoul invites sweltering city dwellers to dip their feet in Cheonggye Stream

As relentless heat waves and stifling tropical nights bake the concrete landscape of Korea’s capital, city officials are offering weary urbanites a surprisingly simple refuge: dipping their bare feet into a watercourse running directly beneath skyscraper-lined avenues.

Starting Friday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will launch the 2026 edition of "Cheonggye Stream Water Splashing," a 10-day summer retreat designed to transform a 120-meter stretch of the restored downtown waterway into an accessible wading creek. Running daily through Aug. 9 between Cheonggye Falls and Gwangtong Bridge, the initiative aims to recreate the refreshing ambiance of a mountain valley in the dense heart of the metropolis.

The concept builds on a burgeoning appetite among city dwellers for low-cost, hyperlocal leisure.

When the city introduced the wading program last summer, more than 50,000 residents and international tourists flocked to the sunken promenade, slipping off their shoes to dangle their legs over stone embankments. The overwhelming turnout prompted municipal planners to expand infrastructure for this year's iteration, adding shaded seating, waterside lounge chairs, and complimentary aqua-shoe rental booths for spontaneous passersby.

Beyond its appeal as a casual gathering spot, the event highlights a broader urban strategy in Korea to repurpose civic infrastructure as public health sanctuaries during climate extremes. Cheonggye Stream itself — a landmark 2005 renewal project that uncovered a long-buried natural stream flowing beneath a concrete highway — functions as a natural heat sink, where ambient water temperatures remain noticeably cooler than the surrounding tarmac.

To address safety and sanitation concerns inherent to urban waterways, municipal crews conducted intensive riverbed cleanses to scrub away moss and algae prior to launch, with additional maintenance scheduled mid-event. Dedicated medical personnel, safety monitors, and volunteers will remain stationed along the promenade daily, backed by direct emergency response links with local authorities.

For city officials, the program reflects a pragmatic response to shifting climate realities, offering immediate relief to residents unable to escape to distant coastal resorts. As summer temperatures across East Asia continue to push record highs, Seoul hopes its water retreat demonstrates how thoughtful micro-interventions in civic design can transform existing public spaces into vital havens of community relief.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.