Following surge in demand, Seoul brings 'Slow Morning' walks to Gwangjin Bridge

A popular Sunday morning fitness event that transforms Seoul’s streets and landmarks into open-air exercise spaces is expanding to one of the capital city’s most scenic bridges, offering residents a new way to experience the capital through walking, wellness and culture.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that its “Swieom-swieom Morning” (Slow Morning) program is scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 9 around Gwangnaru Hangang Park and Gwangjin Bridge, following strong public interest in its first two events, which attracted a combined 6,807 participants.

Unlike traditional races, the program emphasizes participation over competition, allowing people of all ages and fitness levels to walk or run at their own pace without rankings or time records. The initiative was inspired by the “Car Free Morning” concept that Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon encountered during a trip to Malaysia and began as a pilot project in March before becoming a regular program this July.

The first two events — a riverside course from Yeouido to Mapo Bridge and an urban route connecting Seoul Plaza, Sejong-daero and Sungnye Gate — received overwhelmingly positive responses. According to city surveys, 96.1 percent of participants in the Yeouido course and 98.1 percent of those in the downtown course said they would participate again.

Participants praised the program for allowing them to freely explore areas of Seoul normally dominated by vehicles, while also making exercise accessible without advance registration or restrictions based on age, residence or athletic ability. The walking routes themselves received the highest satisfaction ratings, followed by fitness measurement stations and hydration areas.

The upcoming Gwangjin Bridge course will combine exercise with cultural experiences. Participants will begin at Gwangnaru Hangang Park and walk across Gwangjin Bridge while taking in views of the Han River. The route is also easily accessible by public transportation, with a walking connection from Cheonho Station.

The event will feature activities at Gwangjin Bridge 8th Street, a cultural space built inside the bridge structure. Visitors can take part in short yoga sessions overlooking the river and enjoy photo events designed to blend exercise with leisure and entertainment.

The yoga classes will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with seven 15-minute sessions available for up to 30 participants each. Registration will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the site.

A photo campaign will also encourage participants to capture their experience at designated photo zones featuring the “Slow Morning” theme, Gwangjin Bridge 8th Street and Seoul’s mascot Haechi. Participants who upload photos with designated hashtags and tag the official social media account will have a chance to receive commemorative gifts.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it plans to continue expanding the program by introducing new routes that connect the Han River, downtown districts and major landmarks across the city.

“We confirmed the potential of Slow Morning as a new weekend fitness culture with 6,807 citizens joining the first two events,” Cho Seong-ho, head of Seoul’s Tourism and Sports Bureau, said. “Through the Gwangjin Bridge course, we hope to provide a richer experience combining walking, yoga and cultural activities while continuing to develop new courses that showcase the diverse attractions of Seoul.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.