Seoul's emerging fashion brands make 1st appearance at Hong Kong trade show

Over the past decade, Seoul’s ambitious public fashion incubator has quietly transformed homegrown talent into global runway contenders. Now, HiSeoul Showroom is taking its biggest international victory lap yet.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that 12 emerging designer brands nurtured by HiSeoul Showroom will make their collective debut at Asia’s premiere fashion trade show CENTRESTAGE in Hong Kong, running Sept. 2 to 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The milestone comes as Korea has been named the event’s official Country of Honor for the first time. Operating under the theme "SEOUListic: The Future is Sustainable," the 12 selected labels — including doucan, RE RHEE and HOLYNUMBER7 — will present a unified pavilion, host a joint runway show and conduct targeted buyer networking to expand their global reach.

Launched in 2016 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, HiSoul Showroom was built as a comprehensive launchpad for emerging designers, offering help with everything from buyer matchmaking and international trade shows to high-profile brand collaborations. Since 2018, the platform has supported over 100 brands annually, generating an average of over 10 billion won ($7.2 million) in annual sales and securing approximately 9 billion won in international buyer deals over the past decade.

"HiSeoul Showroom was the solid foundation that allowed doucan to become what it is today," said Choi Chung-hoon, head designer of doucan. "Starting with their support programs and fashion show experience, we were able to expand our capabilities beyond Seoul Fashion Week and make our debut at Paris Fashion Week."

Beyond traditional B2B matchmaking, the showroom has pioneered creative commercial partnerships.

A 2022 lifestyle collection with Canon Korea yielded over 600 million won in sales through pop-ups and live commerce. In 2026, an art collaboration featuring 11 showroom brands interpreting artwork by actor-turned-painter Park Shin-yang generated 230 million won in merchandise sales alone at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts before expanding to major online retailers.

"HiSeoul Showroom has spent the last decade walking alongside Seoul's emerging designers as they grow from local startups into global contenders," said Cho Hye-jung, director general of the Creative Industries Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "We will use this joint participation at CENTRESTAGE to build on our international momentum and boost the global competitiveness of Seoul's fashion industry."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.