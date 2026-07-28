Hundreds of Lego creations from fans in Korea and abroad will transform a Seoul exhibition hall into a showcase of imagination next month as the country’s largest fan-organized Lego event returns with a record number of works.

Lego Korea said Tuesday that it will sponsor Korea Brick Party 2026, which will be held Aug. 1-2 at the Kim Koo Museum & Library Convention Hall in Yongsan District, Seoul.

The annual exhibition, now in its sixth year, will feature about 500 creations by more than 200 Lego builders, including 30 overseas participants.

Organized by the Korea Brick Party secretariat and Lego fan communities, the event will also include official participation for the first time from Lego House, the Lego Group’s brand experience center, and BrickLink, which operates the Lego model design program BrickLink Studio.

This year’s exhibition will place greater focus on Korean-themed creations in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of independence leader Kim Koo.

The exhibition will also feature Lee Yun-jo’s Geumdong Mireuk Bosal, a work inspired by Korea’s cultural heritage that was selected as the official poster model for the event.

Popular culture-inspired creations will include Lee Chan-woo’s Huntress and Gong Min-sik’s BTS "ARIRANG" performance stage.

Visitors can also see a 3.5-meter city diorama featuring moving trains created by Kim Dong-nam and Hwang Yong-jun, along with fantasy-themed builds and mechanical creations using Lego Technic elements.

Interactive programs will include making Taegeukgi (Korean national flag) puzzles with Lego bricks and social media hashtag events.

Lego House master builder Justin Ramsden and BrickLink officials will participate in the event for the first time, holding workshops and sharing creative techniques with participating builders.

A Lego Korea official said the company is pleased to support Korea Brick Party, where fans’ creativity and passion come together.

The exhibition will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1-2, with admission closing at 3:30 p.m.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.