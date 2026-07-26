The K-Music Festival, London's largest celebration of Korean music and culture, returns for its 13th edition this autumn with its broadest program yet, spanning hip-hop, art pop and game soundtracks alongside traditional Korean music, jazz and contemporary composition.

Organized by the Korean Cultural Centre UK, the festival runs from Sept. 28 to Nov. 23 across major London venues including the Southbank Centre, Royal Albert Hall, Rich Mix, EartH Theatre and Upstairs at Ronnie's, the newly opened performance space at Ronnie Scott's.

Launched in 2013, the annual festival has built a reputation of introducing British audiences to Korean musicians working at the intersection of tradition, jazz and experimental music outside K-pop.

Last year's edition saw post-rock band Jambinai become the first traditional Korean act to headline the Barbican and closed with pianist Cho Seong-jin premiering a newly commissioned concerto with the London Symphony Orchestra. This year, the festival widens its scope further to take in contemporary hip-hop and video game soundtracks.

The festival opens Sept. 28 at EartH Theatre with a triple bill featuring folk ensemble ADG7, hip-hop duo Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA and singer-songwriter Chang Ki-ha.

Other highlights include Korean Games in Concert on Oct. 11 at the Southbank Centre's Purcell Room, where the National Gugak Center's orchestra will perform newly arranged music from games including "Black Desert," "Lies of P" and "Solo Leveling: ARISE" on traditional Korean instruments.

On Oct. 17, Chudahye Chagis, whose album "SOSUMINJOK" won Album of the Year at the 2026 Korean Music Awards, brings its mix of shamanic music and psychedelic funk to Rich Mix. Gayageum player Kyungso Park performs with Swedish bassist Bjorn Meyer on Oct. 29, and post-rock trio Dongyang Gozupa returns Nov. 11.

The festival closes Nov. 23 with jazz ensemble Baroque in Blue.

"The festival continues to evolve as a space where tradition and innovation exist in dynamic dialogue," artistic director Park Jae-yeon said, adding that this year's program reflects the breadth of Korea's musical landscape, from deeply rooted folk practices to forward-thinking voices in hip-hop, game music, contemporary composition and experimental sound.

"We are delighted to return to London for our 13th edition and to share these remarkable artists with audiences across the city," he said.