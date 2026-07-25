From riverfronts to city squares, Seoul's splash parks offer cool refuge

As the summer heat settles heavily over the urban basin of Seoul, the capital is offering its residents a familiar, albeit revitalized, reprieve: turning its public riverfronts, neighborhood plazas and parks into sprawling aquatic sanctuaries.

For millions of families navigating the humid stretch of school vacations, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and several district offices have unveiled an expanded network of outdoor pools and water play parks. Designed as low-cost, accessible escapes, these public facilities reflect a broader municipal effort to adapt the dense, high-rise metropolis into a more livable — and cooler — summer environment.

At the heart of the city’s aquatic strategy is the Han River, the wide ribbon of water that bisects the city. On June 19, the city’s Han River Parks system launched six public swimming and splash facilities for a 73-day season running through Aug. 30.

Full-scale outdoor pools have returned to the popular riverside parks at Ttukseom and Yeouido. Meanwhile, shallow water play areas — designed with younger children in mind and requiring minimal swimming experience — are operating at Jamsil, Nanji, Yanghwa, and a newly constructed natural-style facility at Gwangnaru. (The long-standing pool at Jamwon remains closed for a major renovation, with a planned reopening in 2028.)

The Han River sites operate daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but to combat the stifling tropical nights that increasingly characterize Seoul's high summer, city authorities extended hours into the evening starting July 3 at most locations, excluding Gwangnaru and Yanghwa.

Despite rising costs elsewhere in the city, the riverfront facilities remain exceptionally affordable. Admission to the full-scale pools is capped at 5,000 won ($3.60) for adults, 4,000 won for teenagers, and 3,000 won for children. The smaller water play areas charge 3,000 won, 2,000 won, and 1,000 won, respectively, with children under 6 admitted free.

Each location carries its own distinct charm.

Ttukseom, easily accessible by subway, features a lazy river, a sunbathing deck and a four-meter-high water ring that cascades over swimmers. Yeouido offers a playful mix of water cannons, spiral tunnel slides, and interactive spray fountains.

Beyond the central city government's efforts, individual district offices — the local administrative bodies governing Seoul’s neighborhoods — have rolled out their own localized pop-up water parks, transforming everyday urban spaces into festive retreats.

In eastern Seoul, Gwangjin District opened a free children’s water park in front of the open-air stage at Seoul Children’s Grand Park. Running through Aug. 20, the pop-up site allows elementary-aged children and toddlers to seamlessly combine a day at the pool with visits to the park’s zoo and amusement rides.

“We want our children to get through this unusually hot summer without feeling exhausted,” Kim Kyeong-ho, the mayor of Gwangjin District, said.

To the south, Seocho District expanded its municipal offerings, reopening the streamside Yangjaecheon Pool following a renovation that doubled the size of its main adult basin and added interactive water bucket features to its lazy river. To cater to working parents and evening strollers, officials introduced night swimming sessions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In tandem, the district launched its neighborhood “Seoripul” water parks across three locations, including the Banpo Sports Complex.

In Songpa District, officials responded to surging demand by opening the "Haha Hoho" water park at the Garden Five plaza, adding a second pool to accommodate the crowds that topped 20,000 visitors last summer. Beyond swimming, the site features foam parties, magic shows, and — in a nod to the city's burgeoning pet culture — a dedicated "dog-only" water park day to close out the season.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.





