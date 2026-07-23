The voices of one of the world’s oldest collegiate a cappella groups filled a Seoul gallery this week as Yale University’s Whiffenpoofs performed Korean songs, offering residents a musical respite amid the summer heat.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday evening’s performance by the Whiffenpoofs at Seoul Gallery drew about 80 attendees, including officials from the U.S. Embassy in Korea, Yale University guests and visitors to the venue.

The group performed Toy’s “Still Beautiful,” singing the Korean lyrics as part of an event highlighting ongoing cultural and educational cooperation between Seoul and Yale.

Founded in 1909, the Whiffenpoofs are known as one of the most recognized university a cappella groups in the United States, holding more than 100 concerts annually across six continents and performing at major venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center.

The performance also featured guest appearances by classical ensemble Eumak Hase, made up of Son Hyung-bin and Baek Dong-hyun, as well as haegeum musician Eunhan, adding Korean traditional and contemporary elements to the program.

Seoul said the event reflected a partnership with Yale that has continued since 2023, when Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited the university and delivered a special lecture on the city’s urban policies and future vision.

The Whiffenpoofs previously performed at Seoul’s Outdoor Library in 2024 before returning to the city this year.

The city said its cooperation with Yale has expanded beyond cultural exchanges to include educational programs, including the Yale Young Global Scholars program.

Three outstanding students selected through Seoul’s Seoul Learn education initiative left for the United States on Sunday to participate in this year’s international summer program with private sponsorship.

The program brings together high school students from more than 150 countries to attend lectures by Yale faculty and work on global problem-solving projects.

Seoul said growing global interest in Korean culture has also contributed to stronger exchanges with Yale and other U.S. universities, including research visits and policy study programs focused on Seoul’s urban initiatives.

“This performance goes beyond simply presenting a world-class university ensemble to our citizens. It is an occasion to share the fruits of cultural and educational cooperation between the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Yale University on the cultural stage,” said Kim Myung-joo, director general for Global Urban Policy at the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

“As the scope of global talent visiting Seoul City Hall expands, we will continue our efforts to communicate with them across various fields — not just culture and education — to ensure Seoul evolves into a truly global destination.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.