When Design Miami first touched down in Asia last year, it offered a focused lens on the region’s creative output. This autumn, the world’s premier fair for collectible design — limited-edition, museum-quality furniture and functional art — returns to Seoul in a vastly expanded format, signaling the city’s rapid transformation into an indispensable global capital for contemporary art and design.

The Seoul Design Foundation said Thursday that Design Miami Seoul 2026 will run from Sept. 1-6 at the landmark Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), following a VIP preview on Aug. 31. The event officially anchors Design Miami’s prestigious annual circuit, kick-starting a global calendar that moves to Paris in October and culminates in Miami Beach in December.

The expansion marks a significant evolution from the 2025 iteration, which was staged as a singular curated showcase titled "In Situ." This year, the fair broadens into a full-scale international platform featuring leading global galleries, major brand collaborations, specialized talks and dedicated collector programs.

Under the curatorial theme "Resonance: Design in Dialogue," the 2026 edition explores how collectible design fosters connections across geographic boundaries, historical eras and cultural disciplines.

"Seoul is growing into a vital hub that connects new design trends, markets and discourse," said Cha Kang-heui, CEO of the Seoul Design Foundation. "Together, DDP and Seoul are becoming a permanent fixture for international designers, galleries and collectors."

The gallery presentation will feature prominent international exhibitors, including London’s Charles Burnand, New York’s Vagujhelyi and Ghent’s Studio MOTO. Concurrently, the thematic "In Situ" section will highlight dynamic works from celebrated creators such as Teo Yang, Cheon Woo-sun, Lee Gyu-hong, Kwon Jung-mo, Be Formative, Yuki Nara and Niamh Barry.

The fair's timing coincides with Frieze Seoul, which runs Sept. 2-5, effectively turning the Korean metropolis into a high-octane gathering point for the global art world. By aligning collectible design with one of the world's premier fine art fairs, organizers said they aim to capture a surging appetite among international collectors for cross-disciplinary acquisitions.

To deepen the discourse, a major design seminar co-hosted with Living Sense on Sept. 3 will gather international gallerists and tastemakers to debate the future of the collectible design market.

Tickets for Design Miami Seoul 2026 go on sale July 30 via the DDP website, with early-bird discounts available through August.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.