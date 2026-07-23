Professional gamer Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as "Faker," has been appointed an honorary police officer and ambassador for a campaign aimed at preventing cyber gambling among teenagers in Korea.

The Korean National Police Agency said Wednesday that it appointed Lee as an honorary police officer and public ambassador for its youth cyber gambling prevention campaign during a ceremony at its headquarters in Seoul.

As part of the initiative, Lee will appear in promotional videos and posters encouraging teenagers to voluntarily report their involvement in cyber gambling under a self-reporting program that runs through August.

Police said they chose Lee because his long career as a professional gamer has demonstrated the values of self-discipline, concentration and restraint, making him a positive role model for young people. He was given the honorary rank of senior patrol officer, matching the entry-level rank for officers recruited through the police's cyber investigation career track.

During the appointment ceremony, Lee also donated a personally signed team jersey to teenagers who successfully overcame gambling addiction after participating in rehabilitation programs.

Korea's National Police Agency has operated its youth cyber gambling self-reporting system since May 18 and will continue accepting reports through Aug. 31. Teenagers who voluntarily come forward receive counseling from school police officers and gambling prevention specialists before undergoing an addiction assessment and being referred to treatment programs.

Police also said they will take into account factors such as the amount of money gambled, the individual's attitude of remorse and progress in treatment when reviewing cases, allowing leniency for eligible teenagers who voluntarily report themselves.

"It is important to identify youth cyber gambling before the problem becomes more serious and begin counseling and treatment as quickly as possible. We hope Lee Sang-hyeok's positive influence will give teenagers who need help the courage to come forward," acting Commissioner General Yoo Jae-sung said.

Lee said, "I will actively participate in raising awareness among young people about the dangers of cyber gambling and promoting the self-reporting program."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.