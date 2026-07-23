City that never sleeps: Seoul opens Han River parks to overnight camping

As summer temperatures peak across the Korean peninsula, the municipal government is taking a bold gamble on the economic potential of the midnight hour. City officials unveiled a major initiative, Thursday, to transform the banks of the Han River into a bustling, 24-hour cultural ecosystem, anchoring the capital’s broader bid to build a thriving nighttime economy.

At the center of the initiative is "Han River Bamping" — a portmanteau of the Korean word for "night" and the English word "camping" — a monthlong pilot program launching in August that will place up to 200 temporary campsites along the riverbanks in Yeouido and Ttukseom. Running daily from 5:00 pm to 9:00 am, the free-of-charge campgrounds aim to seamlessly blend outdoor recreation with the city’s famed nocturnal energy.

Rather than treating night leisure as an afterthought, municipal planners are attempting to link previously disconnected waterfront services into a single, continuous experience. Under the new model, a visitor might board a water bus in Jamsil, rent a bicycle to ride along the riverside, cool off at an outdoor pool equipped with late-night DJ sets, and order local food via specialized delivery zones before settling into a tent under the skyline.

"The Han River is Seoul’s most competitive asset for the night economy — a place where transport, rest, culture and commerce naturally intersect," said Park Jin-young, head of the city’s Future Han River Project Headquarters. "We are building an integrated model where citizens and international visitors can stay, consume and enjoy the waterfront from dusk until dawn."

To turn foot traffic into economic momentum, the city is deploying targeted commercial incentives. Eight dedicated delivery hubs positioned near the campsites will offer discounted meals via "Seoul Delivery+", paired with multilingual digital guides designed to help foreign tourists navigate local delivery apps. To ensure economic spillover reaches beyond the park’s edge, officials are actively promoting 21 nearby traditional markets and neighborhood commercial districts.

Safety and environmental measures are being scaled up alongside the extended hours. Municipal authorities are installing additional surveillance cameras, brightening footpaths, and deploying round-the-clock safety patrols. Meanwhile, eco-focused programs — including reward-backed recycling challenges and organized nighttime trash collection walks — will run concurrently to prevent environmental strain.

The pilot project comes as major metropolitan centers worldwide seek innovative ways to stimulate local commerce outside standard business hours. City officials plan to track visitor volume, overnight stays and spending metrics throughout August, using the data to determine whether temporary urban campsites could become a permanent, year-round fixture of Korea’s urban landscape.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.