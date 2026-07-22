Busan launches expanded evening cultural festival to boost nighttime tourism

Long celebrated for its sprawling sandy beaches, fresh seafood markets and bustling international port, Korea’s second-largest city is making a concerted bid to capture the imagination of travelers long after the sun goes down.

City officials announced Wednesday the official return of the "Starry Night Busan Night Festa," an ambitious five-month cultural showcase that begins Saturday and runs through the end of the year. Backed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of its specialized night-tourism initiative, the festival aims to transform the coastal metropolis into an after-dark entertainment hub designed to extend visitor stays and invigorate the local urban economy.

This year’s centerpiece is a new series of permanent street performances in Busan's historic downtown core. Dubbed the "Balcony Music Show and Street Festa," the program transforms the pedestrian-friendly Gwangbok-ro boulevard into an open-air theater.

Beginning Saturday, the Street Festa will blend traditional Korean performing arts, street dance and live music with interactive cultural booths, flea markets hosted by local merchants and photo zones. At night, a specially designed mobile parade stage will roll through the district, leading crowd sing-alongs accompanied by marching musical troupes.

From August through December, the Balcony Music Show will take over on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, featuring K-pop, fusion traditional music, jazz and cinema soundtracks performed from the elevated second-floor balconies of local brand flagship stores.

"Last year, more than 260,000 visitors experienced the Starry Night Busan festivities, and this year we are returning with an even more diverse and compelling lineup," said Na Yoon-bin, head of the city's Tourism and MICE Bureau. "We plan to continuously develop unique evening content so that both residents and international travelers can experience the distinctive charm of Busan after dark."

Beyond the historic downtown district, the festival will roll out a series of targeted outdoor events across the city.

Late August brings the "Night Walk," a scenic evening trek stretching from APEC Naru Park to Millak-dong. In September, Dadaepo Beach Park will host three consecutive weekends of musical "campnics" — a popular Korean fusion of camping and picnics — complete with food pop-ups and dog-friendly viewing zones. Meanwhile, the city’s popular Night Market will return from late September through mid-October, featuring local craft spirits and interactive cooking stations.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.