Seoul spotlights 5 forest trails for summer escape

As temperatures climb across the capital, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to swap air-conditioned interiors for shaded forest paths, unveiling five sections of the Seoul Trail that it said offer some of the city's coolest summer walks.

The city said Tuesday it selected five recommended routes from the Seoul Trail's 21-course network, highlighting trails with dense tree cover, cool valleys, gentle terrain and scenic nighttime views.

The Seoul Trail stretches 156.5 kilometers around the city's outskirts, linking mountains, streams and village roads.

The trail opened in 2014 with eight courses before being reorganized into 21 shorter sections in 2024 to improve accessibility and allow visitors to complete a single course in about three hours.

The city said more than 101,700 people had completed the full trail as of July 1, reflecting growing interest after new rest areas, skywalks and observation decks were added.

Among the five recommended routes is Course 4, the Mount Mangu-Mount Yongma section, known for its forested paths and the Yongmasan Skywalk, a popular destination for nighttime trekking and panoramic city views.

Course 5 at Mount Acha offers a relatively easy 4.6-kilometer walk through wooded areas with views of the Han River and the city skyline.

Course 9, linking Daemo and Guryong mountains, features shaded dirt paths that the city said provide a natural respite from the summer heat.

Course 15 through Noeul Park and Haneul Park includes a 1-kilometer metasequoia-lined path and breezes from the Han River, making it suitable for casual summer walks.

Course 19, the Mount Bukhan Seongbuk section, combines forest trails, valleys and gentle slopes with views from Gureum Observatory.

The city said detailed information about each course and related programs is available on the Seoul Trail website.

Officials also urged hikers to choose cooler hours in the morning or evening, carry enough drinking water and check weather advisories before setting out.

“In the sweltering heat of summer, the Seoul Trail offers a premier urban getaway where people can enjoy refreshing nature without traveling far,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Garden City Bureau. “We encourage visitors to stay hydrated and choose a trail that fits their physical condition to enjoy a safe and healthy summer.”

He said visitors should select routes suited to their fitness levels and stay hydrated to enjoy a safe and healthy summer.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.