Seoul Science Center extends hours for interactive summer festival

Inside the sleek, concrete halls of the Seoul Science Center, visitors will soon be invited to shop for scientific principles like groceries at a market. Instead of produce, the shelves will feature fingernail dye, pet rocks and live tornado demonstrations.

Beginning July 29, the museum in northeastern Seoul’s Nowon District will host its annual Midsummer Science Museum festival, transforming the facility into an interactive, night-friendly retreat designed to provide families with activities away from the sweltering heat. The five-day event, running through Aug. 2, centers on an unconventional “science mart” concept that reinterprets everyday items through geology, chemistry and ecology.

“We designed this year’s festival so that parents and children can discover science in their daily lives together,” museum director Yoo Man-sun said. “Through play and performances, we want visitors to naturally cultivate an interest in how the world works.”

The festival’s playful menu blends nostalgia with hands-on learning.

In one flagship activity, participants will dye their fingernails using balsam flowers — a nostalgic summer tradition in Korea — while learning the chemical mechanics of how plant pigments bind to keratin proteins. Nearby, visitors can inspect balsam leaf structures under scanning electron microscopes.

Another station invites attendees to select and decorate a pet rock after examining various mineral samples under magnifying lenses to learn foundational geology. Other workshops cover eco-friendly mosquito repellents and rice-paddy ecosystems, alongside science-themed magic and bubble shows.

To offer relief from the midsummer heat, the museum will extend its operating hours until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. The late-night schedule features a live dynamic tornado demonstration alongside stargazing sessions at the museum’s observatory, where families can observe the summer night sky.

The festival will also incorporate youth engagement, featuring interactive booths and science busking run by university student clubs and museum edusupporters.

City officials expect around 37,000 visitors over the five-day run as the venue expands its role from a traditional educational site into an accessible urban getaway. Most activities are free without prior reservation, with select programs offering trial runs starting July 25.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.