Korea’s heritage officials and policy experts gathered Monday to explore how cultural assets can become a foundation for global cooperation and peace, revisiting independence leader Kim Koo’s vision of a nation strengthened by culture.

The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) held the World Heritage Governance and Realizing a Cultural Powerhouse: Kim Koo’s Vision of Cultural Power and Policy Directions, an international academic conference jointly organized with the Korean Association for Policy Studies, at BEXCO in Busan.

The conference was an official side event of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

The event examined Kim’s belief that cultural strength could help create a nation that contributes to peace and prosperity around the world.

Kim, a prominent figure in Korea’s independence movement, expressed his aspiration for a country with the power of culture and emphasized the importance of cultural influence beyond political and economic strength.

The conference was divided into two sessions featuring presentations and discussions by domestic and international experts on heritage policy and sustainable management.

The first session focused on future heritage strategies, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital transformation to expand global heritage initiatives.

Speakers included Park Kwang-kook of the Catholic University of Korea, with discussions involving experts including Bae Soo-ho of Sungkyunkwan University, Hwang Seok-jun of Kongju National University, Kim Dong-hyun of the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute and Lukasz Potepa of Spacia.AI.

The second session examined how Kim’s cultural vision connects with current heritage policies and the global growth of Korean heritage.

Presentations covered the independence leader's cultural values and policy legacy, as well as the development of national heritage policies inspired by his vision.

The KHS said the conference was livestreamed on its YouTube channel, allowing the public to follow discussions despite limited on-site attendance for registered participants, speakers, panelists and international delegates.

The KHS and the Korean Association for Policy Studies said they plan to continue developing policies that expand access to national heritage and strengthen Korea’s vision as a cultural powerhouse.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.