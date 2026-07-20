Dog, cat lovers gear up for Seoul's 50-question pet test

Can your dog eat chocolate? No! Can your cat eat grapes? Absolutely not!

If you are a pet owner in Korea, knowing these answers might just land you an award — or at least a very official certificate proving you are a qualified "fur parent."

The Seoul Metropolitan Government opened registration on Monday for its eighth annual Pet Ownership Ability Test, a quirky, competitive exam designed to see who truly understands their companion animals. The free test, which has grown from a modest 189-person classroom trial in 2019 to become a massive virtual event, will accommodate 5,000 applicants this year on a first-come, first-served basis.

For local pet lovers, the stakes are surprisingly high.

The online written exam, scheduled for Sept. 6, consists of 50 grueling questions drafted by veterinarians and animal behavioral experts. Applicants are split into canine and feline divisions, facing questions that cover everything from animal protection laws and neighborhood "petiquette" to complex nutritional science information and how to cope with pet loss.

To prevent cheating and settle ties, the city uses a digital proctoring system. If two owners get the same score, the title goes to whoever finished the test faster with fewer screen departures. Top scorers walk away with premium prizes, including pet strollers and cat towers.

"With the number of citizens living with pets steadily rising, responsible pet ownership is an essential value for everyone’s daily happiness," Kim Young-hwan, head of Seoul’s Garden City Bureau, said.

For dog owners, the written test is only the preliminary round. The top 100 finishers in the canine division will advance to a practical field test on Oct. 18, held during Seoul’s Animal Protection Day festival.

In the practical exam, owners and their dogs must navigate a custom walking course under the sharp eyes of professional trainers. The pairs are graded on synchronization, leash control and how well they react to sudden distractions. Passing teams receive an official certificate and a highly coveted merit badge for their dog's harness.

Recognizing that the exam has a reputation for being difficult, the city has launched a mock exam website featuring past questions. Officials noted that roughly 30 percent of this year's actual test questions will be drawn directly from this study bank, giving ambitious owners a clear path to an A-plus.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.