Long before the sprawling port city of Busan became internationally renowned for its glittering marine skyscrapers and premier cinematic events, it served as a desperate, densely packed sanctuary for a country on the brink of collapse.

For 1,023 grueling days during the height of the 1950-53 Korean War, Busan was designated the provisional capital of South Korea, shielding hundreds of thousands of internal refugees while preserving the essential administrative seat of government.

The city will temporarily turn back the clock on Friday to honor those dark yet resilient days.

Municipal officials said the annual Wartime Capital Busan Heritage Night festival will return for a two-day run from Friday to Saturday. The specialized twilight event will unlock the doors of historic architectural monuments, former government bureaus and underground bunkers until 10 p.m., illuminating a historical chapter that local policy authorities are working to immortalize on the global stage.

This year's festival timing is highly strategic.

As Busan hosts international delegates for the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session this month, the city is aggressively leveraging the evening festivities to bolster public awareness and secure formal UNESCO World Heritage registration for its network of wartime architectural landmarks.

"This is fundamentally designed to be an immersive, interactive experience where tourists can touch, taste and walk through the living history of the provisional capital," said Cho You-jang, director-general of Busan's Culture Bureau.

The weekend festival spans 20 distinct cultural programs curated across the historic downtown district. Visitors can join guided moonlight walking excursions to the century-old Busan Meteorological Observatory and the Provisional Capital Commemorative Hall, or participate in eco-friendly plogging runs where residents clean up historic evacuation paths.

The emotional centerpiece of the festival will unfold at the iconic Yeongdo Bridge. On Saturday night, the historic drawbridge will lift its massive tracks toward the sky as a large-scale media facade projects remastered archival footage of wartime separation onto the structure. Below, actors in period costume will recreate busy refugee market stalls, while a replica of the legendary Mildawon Tea House — a famous sanctuary for displaced writers and artists during the conflict — will host performances by contemporary indie musicians.

To ensure the event yields tangible benefits for downtown merchants, the city is introducing a local business rebate program. Visitors who present receipts from neighborhood eateries or proof of a stay at a local hotel will receive limited-edition heritage souvenirs, effectively linking historical preservation with modern urban revitalization.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.