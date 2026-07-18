Seoul's Han River pools open for night swimming as crowds surge

Summer evenings are becoming prime swimming hours in Seoul, where thousands of residents are heading to Han River pools after sunset as the city extends operating hours to help people beat the heat.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Ttukseom and Yeouido swimming pools, along with the Jamsil and Nanji water playgrounds, have been operating nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. since July 3 and will continue through Aug. 30 without closing days.

The city said the nighttime program has proved popular as prolonged heat waves drive more people outdoors after dark.

"The night openings have transformed these public spaces into accessible, budget-friendly evening retreats for citizens escaping the heat," a city official said, noting that the combination of upgraded water infrastructure and cultural programming has made the riverside pools a centerpiece of Seoul's summer nightlife.

Since the facilities opened for the summer season on June 19, Han River swimming pools and water playgrounds have welcomed 149,988 visitors through Tuesday.

Ttukseom Pool recorded the highest attendance with 50,819 visitors, a 29 percent increase from a year earlier.

Yeouido Pool followed with 49,048 visitors, up 37 percent from the same period last year.

The city said many visitors who arrive during the afternoon remain until late evening, keeping the facilities busy well after sunset.

Admission to the swimming pools costs 3,000 won ($2.15) for children, 4,000 won for teenagers and 5,000 won for adults.

A single ticket provides access for the entire day, while children under 6 are admitted free.

Beginning Friday, Ttukseom and Yeouido will host weekend and holiday ice bath events, allowing visitors to cool off in portable pools filled with ice.

Nighttime entertainment will also be expanded with free busking performances at Ttukseom on Friday and Aug. 14, and at Yeouido on July 31 and Aug. 28.

The city will also present the Hangang Music Pongdang water concert at Nanji on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, along with the Hangang Eolssu Pongdang tightrope performance and cultural experience at Jamsil on Aug. 8 and 9.

The city said it has strengthened safety by installing 136 CCTV cameras equipped with real-time monitoring systems across six swimming pools and water playgrounds this year.

The cameras are designed to detect potentially dangerous situations, alert staff immediately and improve emergency response, the city said.

Officials also said all water quality inspections have met national standards following the replacement of all 37 filtration systems at Han River swimming facilities over the past four years.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.