Busan is turning one of the world's biggest heritage gatherings into a showcase of Korean craftsmanship and fashion, with two exhibitions opening Thursday to welcome delegates and visitors attending the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it is hosting the Korean craft exhibition "Invitation to Korean Craft" from Thursday through July 30 and the traveling Hanbok Fair from Thursday through Wednesday at Shinsegae Centum City in Busan.

Organized with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, the events are designed to introduce visitors from Korea and abroad to the beauty of Korean craft, hanbok and everyday culture during the UNESCO meeting.

The craft exhibition features 149 works by 29 artists working in ceramics, textiles, glass, hanji (Korean traditional paper) and lacquerware.

The exhibition is divided into two sections, presenting traditional Korean aesthetics alongside contemporary works that highlight how handcrafted objects can be integrated into daily life.

Among the featured artists are Lee Jeong-hoon, who reinterprets the forms of traditional Korean architecture through sculptural stools; Kwon Jung-mo, whose hanji lighting draws inspiration from the latticework of traditional Korean homes; Yoon Sang-hyun, who reimagines the elegance of Joseon white porcelain; and Kim Hyun-joo, whose works combine metal with mother-of-pearl.

A pop-up marketplace also allows visitors to view and purchase works by artists from the Busan and Gyeongsang region, along with products selected through the foundation's Craft Garden platform and K-Ribbon program.

Guided tours, available in Korean and English, as well as programs combining traditional tea culture with craft experiences, will be offered throughout the exhibition, the ministry said.

The Hanbok Fair brings together eight brands, including Busan-based Bunwooriot and Hanwear, as well as Leesle, Kkomac by Dolsilnai, Bbobburi, Etoile, Oh My God and Omyo.

More than 100 hanbok garments and accessories will be sold at discounts of up to 60 percent, with visitors able to try on and purchase items at the venue.

The event also includes exhibitions and hands-on programs organized with Busanjin Market, giving visitors opportunities to experience hanbok dressing, wedding attire consultations and traditional accessory making.

A ministry official said the events offer an opportunity for international visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the cultural value embodied in Korean craft and hanbok.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.