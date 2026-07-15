Dongdaemun Design Plaza transforms into giant open-air getaway

Not every summer escape requires a coastal highway or a mountain trail. This year, the Seoul Design Foundation is betting that live music, open-air lounges and a curated night market can turn the city's sleekest architectural landmark into a premier vacation destination.

The foundation said Wednesday it will host the DDP Vacance: DDP Music Festival from July 31 through Aug. 2 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza’s (DDP) Eoullim Square. The three-day event is explicitly designed as a metropolitan retreat, inviting worn-out office workers, local residents, and international tourists to experience Seoul’s nightlife without leaving the urban core. Operating from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the festival aims to rewrite the script for city events. Organizers noted that unlike conventional music festivals where audiences scatter immediately after the headliner finishes, DDP Vacance is engineered to make people linger, relax and explore long after sunset.

The festival’s sonic backdrop will change each night, featuring three distinct, themed evenings of live music. A lineup of smooth jazz will open the festival on July 31, followed by classical ensembles on Aug. 1 and soulful indie-folk performances on Aug. 2.

To cultivate a genuine resort atmosphere amid the concrete, the square will be outfitted with an expansive relaxation zone. The foundation will deploy beanbags and more than 500 Helinox camping chairs — the same premium models previously installed at the Louvre Pyramid plaza in Paris — allowing attendees to take in the live performances in a relaxed, lounge-style setting.

Steps away from the seating area, a bustling market zone will showcase food and beverages from roughly 20 local small businesses. The culinary lineup includes custom DDP-branded beer, craft nonalcoholic drinks and specialty finger foods designed for late-night grazing. To bolster the wider Dongdaemun commercial district, nearby shopping centers are joining the festival through cross-promotional campaigns, alongside interactive photo zones, lucky draws and complimentary snacks like popcorn and cotton candy.

Advance reservations will open via Naver. Guests who book ahead will receive an exclusive DDP Vacance package complete with complimentary beverages and snacks, securing a front-row seat to the capital's ultimate summer block party.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.