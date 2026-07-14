Incheon to showcase live UAM flight demo at upcoming drone expo

Incheon is positioning itself at the forefront of the next-generation aerospace sector as it prepares to host the 2026 Korea Drone and UAM Expo.

The three-day event, running from Wednesday through Friday, will be staged across several major venues, including the Songdo Convensia, the Incheon National University Innovation Center and Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, municipal officials said Tuesday.

Now in its sixth year, the expo is co-hosted by Incheon Metropolitan City and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. A consortium of state agencies, alongside Incheon Technopark and Inha University, are organizing the event's specialized programming.

A central highlight of this year's expo is urban air mobility (UAM) — an emerging ecosystem of highly automated, electric aircraft designed to transport passengers and cargo over short distances within congested metropolitan areas.

The expo kicks off Wednesday at the university's innovation center with the K-UAM Service Showcase. The premier event will feature what organizers bill as Korea's first live flight demonstration of a domestically built UAM aircraft, which is scheduled to cruise at an altitude of approximately 5 meters for roughly four minutes. During the showcase, Incheon municipal planners will also unveil a comprehensive commercialization strategy that leverages UAM technology for emergency medical and cargo transport to the western port city's outlying islands.

Simultaneously, a two-day global UAM conference will convene at Songdo Convensia, bringing together domestic and international experts to debate infrastructure development, regulatory policy and commercial integration.

The momentum builds on Thursday, when the expo expands to include a competitive drone sports tournament, a specialized aviation job fair and a university drone Olympiad.

The event's public festivities will culminate Wednesday evening with the 2026 K-Drone Festival at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. The evening showcase will feature real-world drone delivery trials and a massive, synchronized nighttime light show powered by a fleet of 1,500 drones.

"This expo will serve as a definitive milestone showcasing the present capabilities and future trajectory of the drone and UAM industries," Incheon Mayor Park Chan-dae said. "Incheon is firmly aiming to secure its place as a premier global hub for future air mobility."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.