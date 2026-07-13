'Beautiful Things' singer Benson Boone to return to Korea in October

American popstar Benson Boone will return to Korea for a solo concert on Oct. 26 as part of his "Wanted Man" world tour, the show's organizer, Live Nation Korea, said Monday.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. in Hall 10 of KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The singer launched the "Wanted Man" tour this month, following his "American Heart" tour of North America and Europe, which ran from August last year to March and sold out across both continents.

Boone rose to fame through TikTok before appearing on the 19th season of "American Idol." His breakout hit "Beautiful Things" (2024) became the most-streamed song in the world that year, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Billboard Global 200 for seven weeks.

His debut album, "Fireworks & Rollerblades" (2024), reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, and he earned a best new artist nomination at the 67th Grammy Awards, where he performed "Beautiful Things" with his signature backflip. His second album, "American Heart" (2025), debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and placed three tracks on the Hot 100, including "Mystical Magical."

Boone's ties to Korea predate his global breakthrough. He made his first appearance here in October 2022 at the Slow Life Slow Live festival at Olympic Park in Songpa District, Seoul, then a rising newcomer known mainly for his debut single "Ghost Town." He returned in 2023, performing on a popular Korean YouTube live music series and staging a surprise busking set at a Han River park that drew crowds of onlookers.



That early goodwill has since translated into one of his biggest overseas fan bases. He was named best pop artist at the 2024 Melon Music Awards, a rare win for a non-Korean act at the local ceremony, and his first solo concert in Korea, held in January last year at Olympic Hall in Seoul, sold out.



Tickets go on sale exclusively through NOL at noon on July 21, following an artist presale from noon to 3 p.m. on July 20. Presale details are available on the singer's official website and social media accounts.