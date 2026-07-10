The British Embassy in Seoul and the British Council Korea will host a collaborative exhibition on sustainable fashion at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) from July 15 to 25, bringing together British and Korean researchers, designers and creative practitioners to examine how fashion can become more sustainable through innovation and circular design.

Titled "UK-Korea Fashion Futures," the exhibition highlights the complementary strengths of the United Kingdom, a global leader in the creative industries, and Korea, whose influence continues to grow through the worldwide popularity of K-culture.

Developed in partnership with the University of the Arts London (UAL), the Seoul Design Foundation and other institutions, the exhibition follows the concept of two exhibitions, brought together with one journey. Visitors move through two interconnected exhibitions that trace the journey from research and innovation to creative practice and public participation.

The first exhibition, "New Landscapes," showcases research led by UAL's Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute, highlighting Britain's work on sustainable fashion through bio-based materials, natural dyeing, textile recycling and supply chain innovation. The exhibition presents how scientific research and material experimentation are shaping the future of the fashion industry.

The second segment, "Circle Back; Connect. Wear.," demonstrates how those ideas are translated into design. Twenty UAL graduates have transformed unsold garments provided by Samsung C&T's fashion division into original upcycled creations, giving clothing destined for disposal a second life through contemporary design.

The exhibition venue adds another layer of symbolism. It is held at DDP's Igansumun Exhibition Hall, built around the restored remains of the Joseon-era water gate, where water once flowed through the capital. Organizers said the historic site offers a meaningful setting for an exhibition centered on circulation, renewal and sustainability.

The opening day will feature a sustainable fashion show by designer Kyuri Kim, known for creating stage costumes for global artists including Rosé, Lady Gaga and Jeon Somi. Works by graduates of the London College of Fashion and multimedia artists will further explore themes of regeneration and creative transformation.

The free exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.