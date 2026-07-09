K-beauty expands into men's grooming

Korea's globally recognized beauty industry, long associated with skin care, cosmetics and hairstyling for women, is increasingly extending its influence into men's grooming, with a new international festival aiming to showcase the country's growing barber culture.

Organized and hosted by N2RAGE Global, Korea’s first beauty subculture community exclusively for men, the DISTRICT 82 festival is set to take place on Aug. 24.

The organizer said Thursday the event will bring together barbers and hairstylists from Korea, Japan, Brazil and other countries for a day of live demonstrations, educational seminars, music performances and an international barber competition.

“The event will be a platform where grooming is presented not simply as a service but as part of contemporary youth culture,” said An Hee-jin, global head of N2RAGE. “It will attract up to 700 professionals and enthusiasts.”

The event reflects a broader evolution of K-beauty, a term for Korea's globally influential cosmetics sector that has traditionally focused on skin care and women's trends but is now expanding into men's grooming and barbering.

Unlike conventional beauty expos, DISTRICT 82 combines barbering with fashion, music, food and street culture.

Among the featured artists is Harley, one of the pioneers of Korea's modern barber culture. He is also a head barber at N2RAGE Barbershop, a barbershop franchise he established.

Harley has demonstrated Korean barbering techniques at international seminars and educational events. He has also served as a judge and been featured as a showcase artist at global competitions, including World Cut Jam, House of Seven and the World Barber Classic.

He also authored "Road to Barber," which is considered Korea's first professional barbering textbook and is known for developing signature cutting techniques that have attracted attention from barbers internationally.

The festival's lineup includes Japanese barber Tomoya Nishimori of MR.BROTHERS CUT CLUB, Brazilian barber educator Willy Morales, Korean hairstylists Marc Yoo and Yoo Hyun, Afro-textured hair specialist Hippie Buddha and several other internationally renowned designers.

Live cutting demonstrations and technical seminars are expected throughout the day.

The venue, Cave House in Itaewon, a multicultural neighborhood in central Seoul, was selected to reinforce the event's cross-cultural theme.

DISTRICT 82 also celebrates the 11th anniversary of N2RAGE, a barbershop that has played a significant role in developing Korea's professional barber industry since 2015.

The company has previously organized international events, including Barber's Night and the World Barber Classic Korea.

As K-beauty continues to diversify beyond cosmetics and skin care, N2RAGE Global added men's grooming and barber culture are becoming another avenue through which Korea exports its creative trends and technical expertise to a global audience.