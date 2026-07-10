IU, Lee Jong-suk break up after 4 years of public dating

Singer-actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have ended their relationship after four years of public dating, with both agencies confirming the split.

Representatives from IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, and Lee's agency, Ace Factory, told Xportsnews on Friday that the couple had broken up.

"It is true that they have ended their relationship. They have decided to remain good colleagues," the agencies said.

Earlier in the day, Korean entertainment outlet Dispatch reported that the two recently parted ways due to their busy schedules. Both agencies quickly confirmed the report.

IU and Lee first met in 2012 while serving as co-hosts of SBS music program “Inkigayo (K-POP Countdown)”. They remained friends for about a decade before confirming their relationship in late 2022 after months of dating speculation.

Their romance quickly became one of Korea's most high-profile celebrity relationships, with fans often praising the pair for quietly supporting each other's careers while keeping their private lives largely out of the spotlight.

The couple have now decided to go their separate ways, with their agencies citing demanding work schedules as the reason for the breakup.

Lee is set to return to the screen later this year with Disney+'s original series “The Remarried Empress.” He has also been confirmed to star in the upcoming adaptation of “Iseop’s Romance” based on the popular Naver web novel.

IU recently starred in the MBC drama “Perfect Crown,” which concluded in May. She is currently preparing a new album and is scheduled to hold a concert at Goyang Stadium's main venue in September.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.