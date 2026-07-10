Hundreds of educators to convene in Seoul as demand for Korean language teaching soars

At a time when digital acceleration threatens to replace traditional classrooms with algorithms, hundreds of educators are gathering in Korea to make a case for the deeply human power of cultural connection through language.

On July 13, approximately 550 Korean language educators from around the globe will assemble at Coex convention center in southern Seoul for the 2026 World Korean Language Educator Conference. The event marks a significant bureaucratic milestone, bringing together four major government bodies — the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Overseas Koreans Agency — for their first joint assembly in nine years as they work together to streamline global educational support.

The conference comes during a historic surge in global demand for Korean language teaching, driven by the enduring footprint of Korean cultural content, academic migration and professional opportunities. The 547 international attendees reflect a diverse lineup, including 211 instructors from King Sejong Institutes, 43 primary and secondary school teachers, 30 university professors and 263 educators from informal weekend Korean schools.

For these educators, the conference offers a critical platform to share pedagogical strategies and foster a tighter global network. But it also addresses a looming existential question: How does language education adapt to an era dominated by generative artificial intelligence (AI)?

Addressing this shift, Jang Dae-ik, a chair professor at Gachon University, will deliver a keynote titled "From Speaking to Storytelling: The Future of Language Education in the AI Era." Jang is expected to argue that while A.I. can seamlessly handle technical translation, educators are irreplaceable in creating narrative framing, cultural nuance and emotional engagement.

The conference will pair these philosophical discussions with practical, modern teaching methodologies. Sun Hyun-woo, founder of the prominent language platform Talk To Me In Korean, will lead a specialized session demonstrating how to leverage K-pop and interactive media to build intuitive, engaging lesson plans.

"The motivations for learning Korean have diversified significantly, ranging from a passion for K-pop to studying abroad and career advancement," Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young said. "In coordination with related ministries, we will substantially expand our support to fortify our educational infrastructure and actively respond to this growing global demand."

The proceedings will be broadcast live via YouTube by the King Sejong Institute Foundation and partner agencies, ensuring accessibility for educators unable to travel to the event. Following the opening plenary session, participants will engage in a four-day intensive program focusing on advanced teaching methodologies and curriculum development to ensure that as Korea's global cultural footprint expands, the infrastructure supporting its language keeps pace.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.