AI robots to help manage public wellness at Seoul's iconic design hub

Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), the cavernous, silver-plated landmark designed by Zaha Hadid, has long served as Korea’s premier venue for avant-garde fashion and contemporary design.

Now, the futuristic complex is set to experiment with a different kind of architecture: an invisible infrastructure of public health managed entirely by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Seoul Design Foundation said Friday that it partnered with tech firm SK Intellix to transform the cultural hub into a living laboratory for urban innovation. Under the new agreement, signed at the DDP Design Lab, the complex will deploy a fleet of autonomous "NAMUHX" wellness robots across its sprawling corridors, turning the public plaza into a test bed for agentic AI.

The sleek, roving machines are designed to blend seamlessly into the background of bustling exhibitions while performing a suite of microservices. Equipped with self-driving navigation and specialized sensors, the robots will monitor and regulate indoor air quality in real time. For visitors navigating the complex, the machines will offer contactless health and condition screenings, along with standard wayfinding assistance.

The initiative reflects a subtle but significant pivot in urban planning, moving the definition of "design" away from purely aesthetic considerations toward the invisible mechanics of public comfort and safety.

"DDP is a public design platform that connects Seoul’s cultural content with the world, but it is also a space for experimenting with the possibilities of future industries," said Cha Kang-heui, CEO of the Seoul Design Foundation. "Through this partnership, we intend to expand the smart design experience where technology and design converge."

The rollout comes at a critical moment for Seoul, which has increasingly sought to leverage its tech sector to revitalize local commerce and reinforce its identity as a technology-driven metropolis. For SK Intellix, the deployment represents a high-profile proof of concept for its wellness automation.

Ahn Moo-in, the company's chief executive, noted that pairing the technology with an international landmark like DDP would provide a unique stage to demonstrate how AI can enrich urban life.

The foundation plans to expand this tech-centric approach into its programming later this year with the upcoming Next Creative Festival. Scheduled for the second half of 2026, the event will feature AI-driven video competitions, sprawling nighttime media facades, and tech-convergence forums designed to stimulate the surrounding Dongdaemun commercial district.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.