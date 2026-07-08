Looking to foster a deeper sense of social cohesion amid protracted cross-border tensions, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced a weeklong series of cultural events Wednesday designed to integrate the city's sizable North Korean-born population and bolster public interest in Korean unification.

The initiative marks the third annual North Korean Defectors’ Day, a commemorative holiday observed on July 14. Running from July 12 through July 18, the cultural festival will span across several prominent venues in the South Korean capital, which currently serves as home to roughly 6,200 North Korean defectors. Municipal officials framed the campaign as a critical mechanism to heighten civic awareness of the challenges defectors face in resettlement while expanding consensus on the peninsula's integration.

The main event will take place on Monday, July 13, at the Seoul Gallery concert hall situated beneath City Hall, featuring a collaborative musical performance by instrumentalists from North Korea along with vocalists from the South. Organized to cultivate what officials describe as a moment of "mini-unification," the performance will fuse North Korean styles of piano, accordion and gayageum — one of Korea's iconic string instruments — with South Korean singing.

The week also features a diverse lineup aimed at humanizing the defector experience.

Throughout the week, various municipal districts will host documentary screenings, book concerts and culinary events. On July 14, Yeouido Hangang Park will feature interactive booths and a panel discussion hosted by North and South Korean youth, while an open-air market at Seoul Forest from July 16 to July 18 will offer events aimed at reducing stigma against North Koreans.

Additionally, a comprehensive forum, the "Togetherness Festival," is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15. The event will showcase the achievements of the city's resettlement programs over the past year, paired with a talk concert on community adjustment, a choir performance by youth defectors and a concert by a defector-turned-pop vocalist.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.