In a major push to reform urban fitness into an inclusive, stress-free way to exercise, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it will launch the permanent expansion of its highly successful "Easygoing Morning" program this July.

The initiative departs sharply from marathons focused on rigorous records, professional pacing and competition. Instead, the municipal program invites participants to walk, jog or cycle at their own pace while explicitly welcoming strollers, kickboards and leashed pets to join, creating a leisurely, community-centered atmosphere. Originally introduced as a pilot project in March, the concept generated overwhelming public enthusiasm.

A civic satisfaction survey conducted during the trial phase revealed a 90.4 percent satisfaction rate, with 96.1 percent of participants expressing a desire to return.

The expanded season will commence on Sunday, running from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. along a five-kilometer waterfront route. Participants will depart from the Cultural Plaza in Yeouido Park, crossing back and forth over the Mapo Bridge. City planners noted that only select traffic lanes will be cordoned off for the event, a strategy engineered to help ensure runner safety while minimizing weekend gridlock for local motorists.

On July 19 and July 26, the city will debut a new urban route, shifting the program's footprint into the historic heart of the capital.

Leaving from Seoul Plaza, runners will track a two-kilometer loop spanning the intersections of Sejong-daero and Sungnyemun. The introduction of the downtown course represents the city's strategic effort to expand the geographic scope of its morning wellness culture beyond the Han River area, offering residents a rare chance to experience the urban center devoid of vehicular congestion.

To supplement the morning workouts, the city is deploying mobile infrastructure at the event hubs. The sites will host "Pop-Up Seoul Fitness Centers" with dedicated stretching zones and photo backdrops, allowing participants to undergo structured physical fitness evaluations and engage with professional health programs.

"Building on the remarkable civic reception from our spring pilot, we are proud to establish these morning sessions as a regular fixture," said a Seoul Metropolitan Government official.

"Our goal is to continually develop new courses utilizing Seoul's iconic parks and bridges, ensuring that every citizen has the environment to naturally integrate morning exercise into their daily lives without pressure."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.