Korea has been named the official guest of honor at ImPulsTanz 2026, Europe’s largest contemporary dance festival, marking a significant expansion of the country’s cultural influence into the upper echelons of the global performing arts scene.

The Korean Cultural Center in Austria said Wednesday that it will launch Fokus Südkorea (Focus South Korea), a dedicated, monthlong spotlight program running from July 9 through August 9 across Vienna. The milestone marks a shift for Korean culture, which has enjoyed global popularity through K-pop and K-drama, as it cements its footprint in the avant-garde world of contemporary choreography.

Established in 1984, ImPulsTanz operates as a critical five-week hub for international choreographers, artistic directors and producers to premiere new works and secure global distribution. Korea’s selection as the guest of honor elevates the nation from a recurring invitee to a central curatorial partner. Officials in Seoul framed the initiative as a major execution of the "K-Initiative" — a state-backed strategy leveraging language, arts and media to amplify Korea’s institutional soft power and foster long-term international co-productions.

The Fokus Südkorea program spans high-profile performances, educational workshops and public symposia. Headlining the festival is the celebrated choreographer Ahn Eun-me, who will present two defining works: "Dragon Fruit," which reinterprets historical and pop culture imagery of Asia, and "North Korean Dance," a contemporary deconstruction of traditional movements from across the Demilitarized Zone. Ahn is also scheduled for a formal artist talk on August 5.

The showcase will further feature "Manshin" by Vienna-based choreographer Nam Hye-ji, a piece blending Korean shamanic rituals with contemporary performance art. Bridging commercial appeal with high art, the program will additionally host dual intensive workshops focused on both contemporary creation and K-pop choreography.

The partnership is the culmination of a multiyear push by the Korean Cultural Center, which has steadily introduced boundary-pushing Korean artists — including Jeong Geumhyung, the National Contemporary Dance Company of Korea and Unplugged Bodies — to Austrian audiences since 2022.

"This dedicated focus is the fruit of years of accumulated trust," said Dong-ho Shin, director of the Korean Cultural Center in Austria. "It positions South Korean contemporary dance as a vital global force, demonstrating how institutional arts collaboration can fundamentally elevate a nation's cultural prestige."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.