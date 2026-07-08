Incheon Metropolitan City is hosting a delegation of high school students from Burbank, California, for an 11-day youth exchange program running through July 17.

The delegation, made up of 10 Burbank high school students and two accompanying teachers, was arranged with help from the Burbank Sister Cities Committee. The group arrived at Incheon International Airport Tuesday afternoon and is staying in the Songdo area while taking part in cultural activities across the city.

On Wednesday, the students toured Incheon's smart city operations center, a promotional hall for the Incheon Free Economic Zone and the National World Writing Systems Museum as part of a city tour themed "Incheon's Past and Present."

On Thursday and Friday, they will visit Geomdan Ara High School to sit in on classes, try school cafeteria meals and learn K-pop dances alongside Korean students.

The itinerary also includes a historical and cultural tour of Ganghwa Island — including a peace observatory, the Buddhist temple Jeondeung and a traditional textile experience hall — along with visits to Incheon's former open port area, Chinatown and Wolmido island. The program wraps up with a farewell dinner July 16 before the delegation departs July 17.

Incheon and Burbank became sister cities on Dec. 18, 1961. It was Incheon's first such partnership. Their youth exchange, launched in 2007 and paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed in 2024. This marks the 14th exchange, bringing the two-way total to 139 participating students.

"This youth exchange with Burbank, our longest-standing sister city, is a symbol of the two cities' friendship," a city official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.