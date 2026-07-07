Economic Essay Contest Asymmetric realities, divergent solutions: Comparing AI governance in Korean and Mexican financial inclusion

The financial sector is facing a structural overhaul driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Pioneering institutions like Woori Bank have placed AI Transformation (AX) at the center of their immediate corporate strategies, overhauling customer interactions, risk modeling and systemic defense.

Yet, viewed through the lens of economic policy, this shift presents an immediate conflict. The very infrastructure capable of compressing information asymmetries and erasing transaction costs can easily automate social exclusion if built without tight governance. Machine learning models feed on historical data.

If those records carry legacy biases, algorithms end up institutionalizing past inequalities at a speed no human bureaucracy could match. Progress in banking cannot be measured simply by margin expansion; it requires looking at how these models adapt to clashing socioeconomic realities — specifically contrasting hyperdigitalized societies like Korea with credit-starved emerging economies like Mexico.

In Korea’s hyperdigitalized environment, inclusion is no longer about opening an account. It is about usability. As banks rush toward digital-only ecosystems and phase out brick-and-mortar branches to trim overhead, a stark generational divide has emerged.

Data from the Financial Services Commission reveals a troubling gap: While overall digital banking adoption sits above 80 percent, the financial digital literacy index for citizens over 70 drops below 45 percent. This leaves a massive demographic slice functionally locked out or highly vulnerable to automated voice-cloning and phishing scams. Because of this, the future of AI in customer service must shift from cutting labor costs to deepening accessibility.

Banks need to build "explainable AI" (XAI) frameworks and specialized Natural Language Processing engines to power voice-activated "AI Banking Humans." These interfaces must do more than process requests; they need to replicate the deliberate pacing of an in-person teller, flagging erratic transfer patterns in real time to intercept fraud before it clears, complying with the latest strict accountability mandates.

Mexico presents the exact inverse of this problem. Here, the barrier is a massive informal economy that defies traditional banking logic. According to the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía, labor informality exceeds 54 percent. This structural reality directly impacts the credit market; the National Survey of Financial Inclusion indicates that a meager 33 percent of adults have access to formal credit channels, driving severe credit rationing.

For this market, the future of AI development lies in rewiring how risk is calculated. By ingesting alternative, non-financial data points — think utility bills, supply-chain cash flows and small-scale e-commerce transaction history — machine learning can map out creditworthiness where traditional paper trails do not exist. This lowers processing costs to a point where lending to micro-businesses becomes viable. To prevent these algorithms from blacklisting low-income zip codes based on legacy data patterns, institutions must mandate independent algorithmic fairness audits.

Credit allocation should fund productive assets, not lock vulnerable borrowers into high-interest consumption traps. Security architectures must also adapt to these distinct operational realities. South Korea’s recent decision to ease its strict network separation laws allows banks to finally plug cloud-based generative models directly into their defense systems to stop autonomous cyber threats. Mexico's immediate vulnerabilities look different; the primary threats are identity theft and onboarding fraud rather than sophisticated perimeter breaches. Consequently, AI security in emerging markets needs to focus heavily on predictive identity verification and behavioral biometrics.

By mapping typing rhythms, device handling and navigation patterns, AI can build a continuous verification layer. This secures transaction rails without creating frustrating bureaucratic hurdles that scare off users who are tentative about digital banking. AI in banking must stop being viewed as a proprietary commercial tool and start being treated as critical digital public infrastructure. By deploying XAI models that bridge the generational divide in Seoul and leveraging alternative data to onboard informal workers in Mexico City, institutions can pivot from simple profit maximization to driving systemic economic resilience. True financial innovation under an AX framework occurs when technological speed is intentionally tethered to social equity — an economic imperative that holds true in any corner of the world.

Said Jonathan Luviano Lessie is a masters student at Ajou University majoring in public management.