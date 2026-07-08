Global K-pop juggernaut BTS is expanding its cultural footprint from stadium stages to the venerable halls of antiquity, launching an unprecedented collaboration with the British Museum.

The partnership, titled the “Korea Gallery Trail,” forms the centerpiece of the group’s broader “BTS THE CITY ARIRANG-LONDON” project, which aims to transform the British capital into an immersive space celebrating Korean heritage through the lens of modern pop music.

Running through July 23, the curated trail bridges the gap between contemporary fandom and centuries-old history. Curators and organizers have selected permanent artifacts within the museum’s Korea Gallery that mirror the thematic emotional core of BTS’s latest chart-topping fifth studio album, "ARIRANG" — specifically its overarching narratives of hope, resilience and belonging.

Visitors navigating the gallery will encounter ancient treasures intentionally paired with the group’s creative concepts. Featured artifacts include a traditional "sarangbang" or scholars' quarters, symbolizing new beginnings; a pristine Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) moon jar representing shared humanity; and intricate Silla Dynasty gold earrings and "sumaksae," or decorative roof tiles that showcase historical craftsmanship. Notably, the selection of Silla artifacts was inspired by the ambient tolling of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok, which is sampled in "No.29," the evocative sixth track of the new album.

The institutional tie-in leans heavily on interactive digital displays to engage a younger demographic.

Upon entering, visitors scan QR codes to access guided narratives before participating in a global social media campaign. By answering the prompt, “What is Your Arirang?” visitors are encouraged to reflect on personal resilience and share images of artifacts that resonate with their own lives, transforming a passive museum visit into a participatory dialogue.

This high-profile institutional recognition arrives amid sustained commercial dominance for the group abroad. The album "ARIRANG" currently sits comfortably at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, its lead single, "SWIM," maintains its position at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking an impressive 15-week streak. The group's enduring cross-border appeal is further underscored by their performance on international charts, with five tracks currently charting on the Global 200 and 11 songs firmly entrenched on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.