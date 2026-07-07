Twin pandas celebrate likely final birthday in Korea before return to China

Twin giant pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao marked their third birthday Tuesday with bamboo cakes, handmade gifts and cheering fans at Everland, in what is expected to be their final birthday celebration in Korea before their eventual return to China.

Everland, operated by Samsung C&T Resort Group, said the birthday event took place Tuesday morning at Panda Second House, where panda keepers Kang Cheol-won and Song Young-kwan joined invited guests to celebrate the sisters' milestone.

The keepers prepared oversized birthday cakes made from bamboo, a favorite food of giant pandas.

Song also presented a handcrafted wooden bench designed so the sisters could sit side by side.

About 30 fans attended the celebration after being selected through a "We Love Rui and Hui" online comment event held at the Panda Second House and the Zootopia Naver fan cafe.

Everland said the event drew roughly 400 applicants for every available spot.

The guests sang birthday songs and shared messages wishing the pandas good health and happiness.

Rui Bao and Hui Bao were born on July 7, 2023, to Ai Bao and Le Bao, weighing 180 grams and 140 grams, respectively.

Everland said both pandas now weigh more than 80 kilograms and have grown into healthy young adults.

Under international agreements governing the management of giant pandas, pandas born overseas are required to return to China before reaching breeding age, making this the sisters' last birthday celebration in Korea.

Their older sister, Fu Bao, returned to the Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan Province, in April 2024 before turning 4.

An Everland official said the park will continue monitoring the twins' health and work with Chinese authorities to determine the safest and most appropriate timing for their transfer.

Everland said growing public interest in the sisters' remaining time in Korea has continued to draw visitors eager to watch the pandas play together.

The park also said its youngest panda cub, born June 3, is growing steadily after increasing its weight more than sevenfold since birth and is being cared for by Ai Bao, Everland keepers and specialists from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.