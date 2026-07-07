Seoul garden show blooms after dark with films, books and nature walks

The Seoul International Garden Show is shifting into nighttime mode for the summer, inviting visitors to swap the midday heat for outdoor movies, late-night reading and guided walks as the event continues to draw record crowds.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday it will expand evening cultural and experiential programs at Seoul Forest during July and August after the 2026 Seoul International Garden Show surpassed 6 million visitors as of Thursday.

The summer program is designed to encourage visitors to enjoy the gardens after sunset through a mix of films, reading, guided tours and interactive activities.

One of the signature events, the Garden Cinema, will offer free outdoor screenings every Saturday evening through Aug. 29, with an additional screening scheduled for July 17.

The film lineup includes "La La Land," "The Wild Robot," "Mamma Mia!," "The Girl Who Leapt Through Time," "Little Forest," "Sing," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Malmoe," "My Neighbor Totoro" and "The Secret Life of Pets 2."

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the Garden Library, an outdoor reading space featuring curated books, and the Midnight Radio program, where participants can listen to live readings and music through wireless receivers.

The city said guided garden tours will shift to evening hours during the hottest weeks of summer.

A new small-group program, titled "Reading the Garden in Depth," will introduce visitors to the stories behind individual gardens, seasonal plants and the changing atmosphere of the landscape after sunset.

Children and families will be able to participate in expanded ecology and horticulture programs during the summer vacation period, including insect exploration, nighttime nature walks, gardening workshops and craft activities.

Interactive programs will allow visitors to collect stamps while exploring themed gardens, volunteer to water plants and join environmentally friendly plogging (and activity of jogging and picking up trash) activities around Seoul Forest.

The event also features "SITTING IN SEOUL," a public design exhibition that transforms trees damaged by wildfires into benches, highlighting themes of sustainability and ecological recovery.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.