Busan turns UNESCO heritage meeting into citywide cultural festival

The 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session will extend far beyond meeting rooms this month, with Korea transforming the global gathering into a citywide cultural festival featuring immersive exhibitions, royal performances and heritage tours across Busan.

The Korea Heritage Service said Tuesday it will operate the Korea Pavilion, or K-Heritage House, at BEXCO throughout the committee session from July 19-29, while organizing a wide range of exhibitions, performances and public programs across the city.

The Korea Pavilion will feature 45 exhibition and interactive booths operated by 35 organizations, introducing visitors to Korea's UNESCO World Heritage sites and cultural traditions.

The exhibition will highlight the country's 17 UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Hwaseong Fortress, Namhansanseong and Sansa, Buddhist Mountain Monasteries in Korea, along with properties on UNESCO's tentative list.

A media art exhibition titled "Heritage: Timeless Time" will feature a 9-meter-tall media installation designed to present Korea's cultural heritage through immersive digital displays.

Visitors will also be able to explore exhibits on UNESCO Memory of the World records, Yeongsanjae, inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and Busan's maritime heritage.

The venue will include promotional spaces featuring Korean seafood, traditional markets and food, as well as a K-Heritage Store offering products inspired by traditional culture.

Cultural events will continue across Busan throughout the committee period.

The Busan Travel Film Festival will be held July 18 and 19 at the Busan Cinema Center, while a traveling hanbok exhibition and pop-up store will operate at Shinsegae Centum City from July 16-22.

A special exhibition exploring Korea's royal archives and documentary heritage will open Tuesday at the Busan Museum and run through Aug. 30.

Traditional performances will also take place at BEXCO, including royal guard changing ceremonies and royal processions from July 20-29, along with concerts and performances inspired by Korea's intangible heritage.

The Korea Heritage Service said the committee session will serve not only as an international meeting but also as a global celebration of Korea's cultural heritage through close cooperation with government ministries and related organizations.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.