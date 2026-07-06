Seoul opens children’s water playground as summer heat spurs family outings

A sprawling children’s water playground in western Seoul will open Tuesday, offering families a seasonal escape designed to blend summer recreation with environmental education.

The Seoul Water Recycling Facilities Corp. said Monday the Seoul Water Recycling Experience Center will operate its children’s water playground through Aug. 30, as part of its summer programming for families and young children.

The facility spans 1,052 square meters and is designed for children ages 3 to 10. Entry is free, but access is limited to 70 visitors per session to ensure safety and crowd control.

The water playground will operate twice daily, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also extend evening hours until 8 p.m. on weekends during the first week of August.

The site features multiple water-based installations, including a spray fountain zone, interactive water-drop play structures, sound pipe installations and multi-use play equipment. Water depth is kept below 30 centimeters, and non-slip flooring has been installed throughout the area.

Officials said the facility is equipped with shaded rest areas, changing rooms and outdoor shower stations. Water is replaced daily, and regular quality testing is conducted alongside the deployment of on-site safety staff.

The playground drew about 15,000 visitors last year, establishing itself as one of the most popular family summer destinations in western Seoul.

Alongside the water playground, the center will host a hands-on exhibition titled “The Cycle of Water,” which runs during the same period. The exhibition uses block-based activities and interactive displays to help children understand how water moves through natural and urban systems.

The program is intended to combine play with learning, helping children understand the importance of water circulation and environmental protection in everyday life.

Reservations for the water playground can be made through Seoul’s public service booking website. The exhibition is also free but requires advance reservation through the center’s website.

Detailed schedules and additional information are available online.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.