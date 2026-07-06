Seoul museum to host free Quebec world music concert

The Seoul Baekje Museum will host a complimentary world music concert this month, offering residents a unique window into Canadian cultural heritage through a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional indigenous sounds.

Scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 11 at the museum’s Hanseong Baekje Hall, the concert, titled "Ecliptique," is organized in collaboration with the Quebec Government Office in Korea. The performance is part of an ongoing international cultural exchange program designed to showcase Quebec’s rich cultural diversity.

The host venue provides a fittingly historic backdrop for the exchange. Located within Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul, the Seoul Baekje Museum is dedicated to preserving the city's ancient roots as a capital of the Baekje Kingdom (18 B.C. - A.D. 660). Built near the historic Mongchontoseong earthen fortress, the museum serves as a primary cultural hub for exploring Seoul's deep pre-Joseon Dynasty history.

"Ecliptique" itself is a joint production by two acclaimed Canadian ensembles: Oktoecho, a Quebec-based group celebrated for blending Middle Eastern and Western musical traditions, and E27 Musiques Nouvelles, a contemporary music collective. The project is built around an artistic concept envisioned by Lebanese-Quebecois composer Katia Makdissi-Warren.

The performance weaves together katajjaq — traditional Inuit throat singing typically performed in duets as a vocal game — and the hereditary songs of the Dene, an Indigenous people of northern Canada. Complemented by clarinet, percussion and structured improvisation, the concert blends ancestral heritage with modern composition to create a singular, immersive "soundscape."

The featured lineup includes Nina Segalowitz, specializing in Inuit throat singing and Dene songs, clarinetists Melanie Bourassa and Jean-Sebastien LeBlanc and percussionist Bertil Schulrabe.

The 60-minute concert is free of charge and open to all ages. Advanced registration is required through the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s reservation platform (yeyak.seoul.go.kr). For details, visit baekjemuseum.seoul.go.kr or call 02-2152-5833.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.