The mayor of Dangjin requested a papal visit to the birthplace of St. Andrew Kim Taegon (1821-1846), Korea’s first Catholic priest, ahead of the upcoming 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul, the city said Monday.

On Sunday, Dangjin Mayor Kim Ki-jae met with Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy of the Holy See, to request that Pope Leo visit the Solmoe Holy Ground during the global Catholic festival.

The meeting took place at the Solmoe Holy Ground in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, where the cardinal was visiting to celebrate a mass commemorating the feast day of St. Andrew Kim Taegon.

During the meeting, the mayor emphasized the symbolic importance of the birthplace of Korea’s first priest, calling it the cradle of Korean Catholicism.

Additionally, looking ahead to a potential papal visit to North Korea, he proposed a performance of the Gijisi tug-of-war, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage that originated in Dangjin, as a symbolic gesture to convey a message of peace and inter-Korean harmony.

You, who spoke with reporters in Seoul on Friday regarding the overall preparations for World Youth Day, echoed the sentiment that local governments and local dioceses play a crucial role in making the global event a success.

"The regional diocesan days, which last about three to four days, must be concluded beautifully and enthusiastically for the main events in Seoul to shine," You said on Friday. "If local events stumble, the young participants will arrive in Seoul feeling exhausted rather than inspired."

The cardinal also stressed that the true success of World Youth Day relies on hospitality and deep human connections. The event will take place in Seoul from Aug. 3 to 8 next year.

"When these young people visit, they will certainly be surprised by facilities like the Incheon International Airport, but what is far more beautiful is the heart of the Korean people, especially in the local provinces," You said.

"I personally hope to see many households participating in home-stays. When young travelers can experience that warmth, it creates an unforgettable, life-changing impression."