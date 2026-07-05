Koreans mourn Kang Hee-seon, voice actor for ‘Crayon Shin-chan,’ Hollywood actresses

Voice actor Kang Hee-seon, best known as the Korean voice of Misae Nohara, referred to by local audiences as Bong Mi-seon, Shin-chan's mother in the Japanese animation "Crayon Shin-chan," died Saturday after battling cancer. She was 65.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Kang became one of Korea's most recognizable voices through animation, foreign film dubbing and public transportation announcements.

She provided the Korean voice for Hollywood actors including Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman, while her subway announcements accompanied millions of commuters in Seoul and Busan for nearly three decades.

News of her death prompted an outpouring of tributes across social media, where many users described her voice as a defining part of their childhood.

Posts featuring Bong Mi-seon's memorable scenes from "Crayon Shin-chan" quickly filled with messages thanking Kang for bringing warmth, humor and emotion to one of Korea's most beloved animated mothers.

Public figures also paid tribute. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Kang's voice had accompanied Seoul citizens throughout their daily commute through subway announcements. He said he was especially moved to learn that Kang continued recording announcement messages from her hospital room while undergoing cancer treatment.

Tributes also poured in from the entertainment industry. TvN's talk show "You Quiz on the Block," which featured Kang last year, thanked her for making viewers' childhoods happier through her voice.

The Korea Voice Performance Association described Kang as a leading figure in Korea's voice acting industry, saying she devoted herself not only to voice acting but also to supporting younger actors and advancing the industry. Fellow voice actors also shared messages remembering her encouragement and passion for her work.

Kang revealed during her appearance on "You Quiz on the Block" that she had undergone 47 rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021, which later spread to her liver. Despite her illness, she continued working and said she loved being a voice actor and cherished her role as Bong Mi-seon.

Born in Seoul, Kang joined the TBC Voice Actors Association in 1979. Her first dubbing role was in "Anne of Green Gables," and she later voiced characters in "The Rose of Versailles" and "Ghost in the Shell."

In recognition of her contributions to the nation's pop culture through voice acting, she received the Prime Minister's Commendation at the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards in 2018.