After years as a single mother, Oh Yoon-ah celebrates son's job and her own remarriage

Actress Oh Yoon-ah is celebrating two major milestones in her family's life: her son with a developmental disability has found a job, and she has remarried more than a decade after her divorce.

The actress revealed Friday through her YouTube channel that she has started a new chapter with a non-celebrity husband. The couple has already completed their marriage registration and is now living together as a family, according to her agency.

Her agency, YA Entertainment, said the couple had legally registered their marriage and are spending time with their family.

The news has resonated with many fans because Oh has openly shared her journey as a single mother raising her son, Min, since her divorce in 2015. Over the years, she has documented both the challenges and joys of raising a child with a developmental disability through television appearances and social media, earning widespread support.

The remarriage announcement has also renewed attention on another recent milestone for her son. In May, Oh shared that Min had landed his first job, drawing warm congratulations from fans.

In a video titled "Our Min got a job. Carefully sharing Min's new beginning," uploaded to her YouTube channel "Oh! Yoon-ah," the actress said she had worried about his future after he turned 20 but was delighted to see him begin working.

Min joined the disability swimming team at Kolon Automotive in March. Having trained in swimming for many years, he earned his place after completing auditions and other screening processes.

"I was told that Min showed the potential to achieve results through repetitive training, and they decided to hire him. I am so grateful," she said.

The back-to-back milestones — her son's employment and her remarriage 11 years after her divorce — have prompted an outpouring of support online.

Fans flooded social media and the video's comment section with messages such as, "Congratulations," "I sincerely hope your family is happy," and "You have been through so much. Wishing you all the best."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.