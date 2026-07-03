G-Dragon named honorary ambassador for UNESCO Heritage Committee meeting in Busan

K-pop star G-Dragon will serve as the public face of the upcoming UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Busan, officials said Friday, as the country prepares to host the international gathering for the first time.

The Korea Heritage Service said the singer-rapper, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was appointed as the honorary ambassador for the 48th session, which runs from July 19-29 in the southeastern port city.

"G-Dragon is an artist with global influence extending beyond K-pop into the broader cultural and arts sphere," the agency said in a release, citing his role in promoting public-interest initiatives and addressing social issues through art.

It described him as an "ideal partner" to raise international awareness of the significance of the World Heritage Committee, a key UNESCO body that decides on the inscription and protection of cultural and natural heritage sites. South Korea will host the committee for the first time in 38 years since it joined the World Heritage Convention in 1988.

The 37-year-old has in recent years expanded his activities into philanthropy. In 2024, he donated his copyrights to establish the JusPeace Foundation, a public-interest organization whose name combines the words "justice" and "peace." He currently serves as its honorary chairman.

As part of his ambassadorial role, he will support a global campaign titled "Heritage in Peace," to be jointly launched by the foundation and UNESCO next Friday. The initiative aims to encourage participation from individuals, businesses and cities in protecting World Heritage sites.

Funds raised through the campaign will be channeled into the World Heritage Fund to help safeguard sites threatened by armed conflicts, climate change and natural disasters.

The artist is expected to appear in promotional videos and events linked to the campaign, delivering a message centered on "peace through culture and participation," according to the agency.

"World heritage is a shared asset that must be protected by all humanity," a representative for G-Dragon said, adding that the campaign seeks to inspire collective action through a message of peace.

G-Dragon previously served as the honorary ambassador for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju last year, where he performed at a welcome dinner for participating leaders.