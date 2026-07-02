Korean Cultural Center to stage K-culture festival at Vienna's Danube Island Festival

The Korean Cultural Center in Austria said it will present a three-day Korean culture festival at the Danube Island Festival, one of Europe's largest free open-air music festivals, from Friday through Sunday.

This year's edition of Inspire Me Korea, now in its fifth year, is built around a stage called "Next K-Pop," produced with CJ Cultural Foundation, featuring Korean indie, hip-hop and electronic acts alongside mainstream K-pop. The center said the lineup reflects a broader range of Korean popular music beyond idol groups.

Organizers are also planning four booths offering Korean food, beauty products and tourism information, run with the local Korean community association, the Korea Tourism Organization, LG and other Korean businesses operating in Austria.

The center pointed to Korean beauty brands now sold at Austrian drugstore chains dm and Bipa, and Korean instant noodles available at major supermarkets, as signs that interest in Korean culture has spread beyond entertainment fans into everyday consumer habits. Austrian food magazine Falstaff featured Korean cuisine on its cover in April, the center noted.

The center has partnered with the Danube Island Festival since 2022; last year's edition drew roughly 41,000 visitors, according to the center, making it the largest Korean culture festival in central and eastern Europe.

"This year's festival goes beyond a K-pop concert to introduce a Korean lifestyle that combines food, beauty and tourism," said Shin Dong-ho, director of the Korean Cultural Center in Austria, describing the event as an example of the Korean government's push to spread Korean culture abroad.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.