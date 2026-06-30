Trot singer released on parole 5 months early as fans cheer return despite hit-and-run conviction

Trot singer Kim Ho-joong walked free Tuesday after being granted parole, ending his prison term about five months earlier than originally scheduled for his drunk hit-and-run conviction. The singer was greeted by devoted fans outside prison, highlighting the unwavering support he continues to receive despite widespread public criticism over the case.

Kim was released Tuesday morning from Somang Correctional Institution in Yeoju after passing a parole review by the Ministry of Justice earlier this month. His original release date had been set for November.

Dressed in a black suit and wearing a face mask, Kim left the prison without making any public remarks before getting into a waiting white vehicle.

Supporters had gathered outside the correctional facility hours before his release. Fans repeatedly shouted his name as his car departed, while banners reading "My son, you've been through so much. We love you" drew attention. Others held purple banners and signs representing his fan club, Aris, reaffirming their support.

According to Kim's agency, the singer's immediate priority will be recovering his health.

A source close to Kim told Xportsnews that he has long suffered from problems in both ankles and that his condition worsened during his imprisonment because he was unable to receive sufficient treatment. He is expected to undergo ankle surgery as his first step after leaving prison.

Kim was indicted after driving under the influence in May last year in Seoul's Apgujeong neighborhood, crossing the center line and colliding with an oncoming taxi before fleeing the scene.

The case sparked nationwide outrage after investigators found that Kim had instructed his manager to falsely claim responsibility for the accident in an apparent attempt to shield him.

The court found Kim guilty of causing injury while fleeing the scene under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, as well as failing to take required measures after the crash, sentencing him to two years and six months in prison.

He initially served his sentence at the Seoul Detention Center before being transferred to Somang Correctional Institution in August last year.

Kim was not considered for parole during a review late last year. However, the justice ministry later approved his release after evaluating factors including his conduct while incarcerated.

During his parole period, Kim will remain under probation. He must obtain approval from the relevant authorities if he changes his residence or travels overseas.

Despite the criminal conviction and continuing public criticism, Kim's fan base has remained firmly behind him throughout the legal proceedings. Fans regularly attended his court hearings and continued to express support even after he decided not to pursue a final appeal.

When Kim abandoned his appeal earlier this year, members of his official fan cafe said they respected his decision and pledged to "prepare together for the singer's return without wavering." The remarks drew criticism at the time for mentioning a comeback before Kim had completed his prison sentence.

Tuesday's gathering outside the prison suggested that fan support is likely to remain one of Kim's strongest assets as attention turns to whether and when he will resume his entertainment career.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.